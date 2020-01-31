Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Meridian Bioscience has set its FY20 guidance at $0.28-0.34 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Meridian Bioscience’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Meridian Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $10.10 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $440.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, Director David Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,257.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIVO. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

