Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

MESA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

NASDAQ MESA opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $279.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.