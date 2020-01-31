MESG (MESG) Market Capitalization Reaches $732,635.00

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One MESG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDEX. During the last week, MESG has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. MESG has a total market cap of $732,635.00 and approximately $1.42 million worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,665,385 tokens. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg. MESG’s official website is mesg.com. MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation.

MESG Token Trading

MESG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MESG using one of the exchanges listed above.

