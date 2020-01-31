Metadium Trading Up 10.5% This Week (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $4.47 million and $45,195.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bytex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.02890936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Bytex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

