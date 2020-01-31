MetaHash Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. #MetaHash has a market cap of $5.04 million and $2.33 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,810,297,054 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,267,158 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

