MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 31st. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, BiteBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $79,212.00 and approximately $26,992.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.95 or 0.05809997 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00128731 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034113 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015976 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002448 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

