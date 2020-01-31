Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on MXCYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Metso Oyj stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. Metso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.77.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

