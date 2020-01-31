M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $662,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.