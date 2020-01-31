M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,120,000 after acquiring an additional 401,939 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.