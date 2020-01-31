M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,090,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,866,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

