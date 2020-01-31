M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,644 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 360,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 84,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NYSE PG opened at $125.95 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

