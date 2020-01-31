M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,828,000 after buying an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 733,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,653,000 after buying an additional 126,745 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 429,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,813,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LYB opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average is $87.03. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

