M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,893 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 491,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

