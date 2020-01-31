M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,528 Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,456,000 after buying an additional 457,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,212,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,120,000 after buying an additional 78,462 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after buying an additional 30,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

