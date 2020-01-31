M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 14,124 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 61,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.16, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $217,620.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,396. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

