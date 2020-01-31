M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 58,376 Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 267,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 193,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,503 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Plains GP’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.25%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

