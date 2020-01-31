M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.11 Million in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,056.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 155,374 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of HOG opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

