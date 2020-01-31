M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.17 Million in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 486.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of TSEM opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

