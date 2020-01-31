M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.21 Million in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 156,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Beigene by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beigene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $4,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,771,085.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,963 shares of company stock valued at $24,472,833. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGNE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Beigene in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price target on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of BGNE opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.76 and a 200 day moving average of $153.60. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Beigene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

