M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.21 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 360,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 107.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Shares of BRKR opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $151,790.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $360,543.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

