M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.30 Million in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $231.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.42. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.44 and a fifty-two week high of $236.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $2,052,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,609.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

