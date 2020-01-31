M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.31 Million in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 805,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 64,775 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock worth $3,819,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.13. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

