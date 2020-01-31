M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $142.48 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $145.20. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 137.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $110.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

