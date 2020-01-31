M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.13 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

