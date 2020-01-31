M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,637 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 359,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

