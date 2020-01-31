M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 72,630 Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.02.

Macy’s stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

