M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 2,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock opened at $881.51 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.09 and a fifty-two week high of $888.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $851.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $813.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $831.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

