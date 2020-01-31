M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

