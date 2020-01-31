M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,370 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $201.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.