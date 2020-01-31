M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,479 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. Match Group Inc has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

