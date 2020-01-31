MIB Coin Hits One Day Volume of $11,706.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 35% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $304,328.00 and $11,706.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000536 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000858 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 352,405,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,103,844 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.