Michael H. Carrel Sells 25,000 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at $26,059,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $38.92. 7,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,201. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AtriCure Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 0.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

