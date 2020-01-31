Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Raised by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 3.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Microchip Technology worth $164,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after buying an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 915,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 838,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $101.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

