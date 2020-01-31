Micromines Price Reaches $0.0000 (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Micromines has a market cap of $46,108.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Micromines has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Crex24 and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.90 or 0.02907122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122664 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

