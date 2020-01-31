Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 261.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.97.

MU stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

