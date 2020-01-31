Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cascend Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cascend Securities from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cascend Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MU. Cowen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,686,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615,884. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,961,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

