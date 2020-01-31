Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $168.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

