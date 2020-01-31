Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $172.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $168.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Microsoft by 93.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after buying an additional 1,295,179 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

