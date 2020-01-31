Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -1.18

Media headlines about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a media sentiment score of -1.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the software giant an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $172.78 on Friday. Microsoft has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

