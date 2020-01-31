Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

NASDAQ MSEX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.90. 4,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.