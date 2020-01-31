Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MLND shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MLND opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 442,866 shares during the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.