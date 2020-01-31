Mincoin (MNC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0829 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $514,505.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mincoin Coin Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,207,201 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

