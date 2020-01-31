Mindexcoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Mercatox and Token Store. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $201,160.00 and $23,150.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. The official website for Mindexcoin is mindexcoin.com. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

