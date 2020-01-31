MineBee Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.88 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One MineBee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. Over the last week, MineBee has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. MineBee has a total market capitalization of $54.88 million and $888,613.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.03029698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00196393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

