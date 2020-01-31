Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

MTX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. 12,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

