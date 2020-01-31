Minereum Market Cap Reaches $98,763.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. Minereum has a total market cap of $98,763.00 and approximately $259.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,023,179 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

