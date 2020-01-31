Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Mitek Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

MITK traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 768,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.36.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $101,466. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

