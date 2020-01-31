Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Cap of $5.46 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Gate.io, Bithumb and Ethfinex. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 4% against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $5.46 million and $1.11 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008350 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, FCoin, ZB.COM, OKEx, Bithumb, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.