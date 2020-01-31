Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 9.6% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $34,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.78. The stock had a trading volume of 507,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,797. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $247.04 and a one year high of $293.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.25 and a 200 day moving average of $274.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

