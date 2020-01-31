Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Sells 30,000 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,252,000 after buying an additional 1,033,129 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,034,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 887,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,685,000 after buying an additional 676,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,538.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 504,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,998,000 after buying an additional 474,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. 654,096 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

